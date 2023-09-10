News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Property: 'Stunning' and modern two bedroom apartment in Beauchief could be yours for £385,000

The property is found in the leafy area of Beauchief in the south east of Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Sep 2023, 08:45 BST

A modern, two bedroom apartment in one of Sheffield's leafy suburbs is being offered to the market for sale at £385,000.

The Abbey Lane apartment places you in the heart of Beauchief. According to the listing on Zoopla, it comes with a £1,508 per annum service charge.

You can enter the flat using a variety of entrances, including private doors which place you directly in the modern, open plan kitchen/diner/lounge area. This space is incredibly bright, thanks to the massive windows that surround the apartment.

The apartment comes with a private terrace, accessed from the living space. The dressing room and second bedroom benefit from views out onto this terrace.

A central hallway brings all the apartments pieces together. It stretches from the interior door to the open plan space.

The first doors after entering through the main entrance will be the master bedroom and main bathroom. The master bedroom does benefit from an en-suite, equipped with a shower, whilst the main bathroom is larger and comes with a shower, toilet, sink and bath.

The dressing room and second bedroom, which is also a double bedroom, are the next set of doors along the hallway. A utility room can be found on the right hand side as you head for the kitchen/lounge space.

