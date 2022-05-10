The semi-detached property on Golden Oak Dell, Stannington, has four bedrooms and is for sale at £350,000.

It is being marketed by Purplebricks and the brochure says the house has a stunning interior and is perfect for working from home.

“This extended semi-detached family home offers bright spacious accommodation with modern fittings throughout,” says the brochure.

“Stand out features include the fabulous open plan kitchen/diner and home office.“The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, lounge, fitted kitchen/diner, home office and utility room. The first floor landing provides access to the four bedrooms and the bathroom.

“Outside there is a lawned front garden and a driveway providing parking for several vehicles. There is a delightful 'child friendly' rear garden.“The property occupies a favourable position within Stannington village. This popular established residential location offers good local amenities, public transport facilities and highly regarded schools.

“There is easy access to both Sheffield city centre and some lovely local walks and open countryside.”

Visit Purplebricks to find out more.

1. Kitchen Stand out features include the fabulous open plan kitchen/diner. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Modern This extended semi-detached family home offers bright spacious accommodation with modern fittings throughout Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Utility room The utility room is a useful addition to the home. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Lounge The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, lounge, fitted kitchen/diner, home office and utility room. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales