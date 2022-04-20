The property is on Grove Road, Millhouses, has five double bedrooms and is semi detached.

Features include a large entrance hallway, two reception rooms, dining kitchen, superb garden, driveway providing off road parking and garage with utility room.

It is being marketed by Haus estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.

The property brochure says: “Grove Road is well-placed for local shops and amenities, reputable schools, Millhouses Park, Ecclesall Woods, recreational facilities and access links to the city centre, universities, hospitals, Dore train station and the Peak District.”

For details call Mark Slater at Haus on 0114 276 8868, email [email protected] or view the Zoopla listing here.

1. Living room The generous, bright and airy living room has a front facing bay window with stained glass inserts, which are also featured throughout the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kitchen There is a good range of grey painted solid wood base and wall units in the kitchen with a matching built in cupboard in the dining area, black glitter effect granite work surface with a Belfast sink inset and cream tiled splashbacks. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room The spacious dining room has a feature fireplace with wooden surround with a mirror inset, cream tiles and an open fireplace. French doors open into the garden to the rear. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom There are two front facing bedrooms, the master bedroom has a bay window with lovely views and a huge range of solid wooden built in wardrobes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales