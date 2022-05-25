Sheffield property: Stunning family home with fabulous kitchen on premier Sheffield road for sale at £695K

The property is on Tom Lane, Nether Green, has four bedrooms and is semi-detached. It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure describes the house as having been comprehensively refurbished.

It adds: “This stunning family home has been significantly upgraded under architectural supervision to provide exceptionally spacious accommodation with modern fittings throughout.

“The property has been fully re-wired and a completely new central-heating system installed. The second floor bedroom benefits from high quality roof insulation and the house has been re-plastered throughout.

“Standout features include the fabulous kitchen/family room which is flooded with light from the bi-fold doors and the three velux windows.”

Other features are the four bedrooms – two en-suite - and the south-facing rear garden, which includes two patio areas, a vegetable growing area and a shed.

The brochure says: “The property is located in one of the area's premier roads and the ultra-desirable location provides easy access to local amenities, schools, hospitals, university and the city centre.”

View the Purplebricks brochure here.

1. Standout Standout features include the fabulous kitchen/family room, which is flooded with natural light. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The full-width kitchen/family room has granite and solid oak worktops. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Dining area The dining area is light and bright thanks to the three velux windows in the ceiling. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Lounge The lounge features a bay window and is typical of the property's spacious accommodation with modern fittings throughout. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales