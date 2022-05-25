"This stunning family home has been significantly upgraded under architectural supervision to provide exceptionally spacious accommodation with modern fittings throughout," says the brochure.

Sheffield property: Stunning family home with fabulous kitchen on premier Sheffield road for sale at £695K

A stunning family home with a fabulous kitchen on one of Sheffield’s premier roads is for sale at £695,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:49 pm

The property is on Tom Lane, Nether Green, has four bedrooms and is semi-detached. It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure describes the house as having been comprehensively refurbished.

It adds: “This stunning family home has been significantly upgraded under architectural supervision to provide exceptionally spacious accommodation with modern fittings throughout.

“The property has been fully re-wired and a completely new central-heating system installed. The second floor bedroom benefits from high quality roof insulation and the house has been re-plastered throughout.

“Standout features include the fabulous kitchen/family room which is flooded with light from the bi-fold doors and the three velux windows.”

Other features are the four bedrooms – two en-suite - and the south-facing rear garden, which includes two patio areas, a vegetable growing area and a shed.

The brochure says: “The property is located in one of the area's premier roads and the ultra-desirable location provides easy access to local amenities, schools, hospitals, university and the city centre.”

View the Purplebricks brochure here.

1. Standout

Standout features include the fabulous kitchen/family room, which is flooded with natural light.

2. Kitchen

The full-width kitchen/family room has granite and solid oak worktops.

3. Dining area

The dining area is light and bright thanks to the three velux windows in the ceiling.

4. Lounge

The lounge features a bay window and is typical of the property's spacious accommodation with modern fittings throughout.

