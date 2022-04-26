Sheffield property: Stunning apartment in spectacular grounds of Grade II listed Norton Hall for sale at £350K

Norton Hall is on Norton Church Road, Norton, and the property is described as a rare opportunity to buy a stunning ground floor two bedroom apartment.

It is in the ‘spectacular gated grounds’ of Norton Hall, a Grade II listed building, bursting with character and charm, within the grounds of Graves Park.The property is being marketed by Blundells and the brochure says: “This spacious accommodation has some original features that flow from the Hall itself, stylish communal areas and grounds, lift and stair access within the building, allocated cellar space for storage and two parking spaces.

“As you enter the Hall you will notice a stunning tiled floor that flows straight through into the apartment itself and covers the kitchen/dining area, this adds a stylish twist and allows some of the originality within the apartment come to life.

“Upon entrance to the property you are greeted with plenty of natural light flooding down from the skylight that is situated within the centre of the kitchen/dining room.

“Neutral décor throughout, a modern kitchen with integrated appliances. The primary double bedroom has its own bathroom, large dual windows, and underfloor heating. Along the hallway an area has been created for an office space and the end of the corridor is a WC.“As you enter the main living area you are hit with magnificent high ceilings, large windows and a grand sense of space. This room is oozing with character and offers plenty of natural light due to the scale of the windows, which have the outlook to the delightful well maintained communal gardens.

“This breath taking room commands attention and delivers the beauty within the building. Bedroom two is a double room again with its own private bathroom and has the added benefit of loft access perfect for storage.“To truly appreciate this spectacular, stylish property an internal inspection is essential.

“Graves Park is surrounding the property and the location is also perfect for local amenities, reputable schools and sporting activates. St James Retail Park is a short drive away and the area is serviced with good transport links into Sheffield city centre. A fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for a unique place to live.”

For details call 01142 555651 or view the Rightmove listing here.

