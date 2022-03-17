The detached property has five bedrooms, is on Lane End, Chapeltown, and is described as wonderfully versatile.

It has a detached garage and two detached outhouses, one furnished with full kitchen facilities and a shower room with WC. The second outbuilding is an ideal office/workshop for those looking to work from home.

The property is on the market with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “The accommodation comprises of an entrance porch, open plan dining kitchen, large lounge with French doors leading to the enclosed rear garden.

"There are two bedrooms on the ground floor level, one of which is currently used as an office, the other having an en-suite, there is a further bathroom and a conservatory on the ground floor.

"There is a first floor landing with a further two double bedrooms and a master bedroom suite with en-suite shower room. Outside there is a gated driveway providing parking for numerous vehicles and a garage.”

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/5-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1189809

