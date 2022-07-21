The large front room window offers a really extensive view of the surrounding area, but is also easy closed off with curtains for some additional privacy.

Sheffield Property: South Yorkshire home located in a cemetery available to rent - with quiet neighbours

A home in South Yorkshire has been put up to let recently and has attracted social media attention for one unique reason - it’s located in a cemetery.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:29 am

Cemetery Lodge, in Doncaster, is a three-bed, two-bath property asking for £1,250 per calendar month in rent.

It’s location has earned it praise from the letting agent for being “unique” and “quirky” with the neighbours likely to “be no trouble”.

The house has a number of large windows at the front and rear of the property allowing for expansive views of the headstones outside.

It has an open kitchen, with wooden units for a sleek finish and large living room with an electric wood burner for those colder months.

Three double bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the family bathroom.

The private, walled garden is very big and has both lawn and patio space, as well as three outbuildings, one of which is an outside toilet.

For more information on this property, you can view it on the Bruce and Simpson website here.

1. Cemetery Lodge

This three-bed home in Doncaster can be found in the middle of a cemetery.

Photo: Bruce and Simpson Property Management

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

This wooden-finished kitchen is brilliantly put together and, thanks to the big windows all around the room, it is incredibly bright.

Photo: Bruce and Simpson Property Management

Photo Sales

3. Front room

This front room is actually quite large and offers plenty of space to add a large sofa, TV, a couple of armchairs, whatever you wish really. It's large window also brings in lots and lots of natural light.

Photo: Bruce and Simpson Property Management

Photo Sales

4. Reception room

This second large, downstairs room provides yet another space to sit, relax and maybe read a book.

Photo: Bruce and Simpson Property Management

Photo Sales
South YorkshireDoncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2