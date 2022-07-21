Cemetery Lodge, in Doncaster, is a three-bed, two-bath property asking for £1,250 per calendar month in rent.

It’s location has earned it praise from the letting agent for being “unique” and “quirky” with the neighbours likely to “be no trouble”.

The house has a number of large windows at the front and rear of the property allowing for expansive views of the headstones outside.

It has an open kitchen, with wooden units for a sleek finish and large living room with an electric wood burner for those colder months.

Three double bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the family bathroom.

The private, walled garden is very big and has both lawn and patio space, as well as three outbuildings, one of which is an outside toilet.

For more information on this property, you can view it on the Bruce and Simpson website here.

1. Cemetery Lodge This three-bed home in Doncaster can be found in the middle of a cemetery. Photo: Bruce and Simpson Property Management Photo Sales

2. Kitchen This wooden-finished kitchen is brilliantly put together and, thanks to the big windows all around the room, it is incredibly bright. Photo: Bruce and Simpson Property Management Photo Sales

3. Front room This front room is actually quite large and offers plenty of space to add a large sofa, TV, a couple of armchairs, whatever you wish really. It's large window also brings in lots and lots of natural light. Photo: Bruce and Simpson Property Management Photo Sales

4. Reception room This second large, downstairs room provides yet another space to sit, relax and maybe read a book. Photo: Bruce and Simpson Property Management Photo Sales