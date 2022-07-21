Cemetery Lodge, in Doncaster, is a three-bed, two-bath property asking for £1,250 per calendar month in rent.
It’s location has earned it praise from the letting agent for being “unique” and “quirky” with the neighbours likely to “be no trouble”.
The house has a number of large windows at the front and rear of the property allowing for expansive views of the headstones outside.
It has an open kitchen, with wooden units for a sleek finish and large living room with an electric wood burner for those colder months.
Three double bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the family bathroom.
The private, walled garden is very big and has both lawn and patio space, as well as three outbuildings, one of which is an outside toilet.
