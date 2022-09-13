A property in the most recent auction with Auction House South Yorkshire has sold for nearly double it’s online guide price, with a number of properties go for more than the ranges shared beforehand.

The Star shared the list of properties available in the auction a few weeks ago, with many looking very attractive to investors and builders, and some primed for someone to move into straight away.

Here are all the results for the properties we shared previously.

Click here to join other readers in leaving a tribute to The Queen

1. Guide Price: £100,000/£120,000 - Sold: £120,000 This Mexborough property caught eyes for it's potential returns, with it expected to bring in £33,000 per year upon completion of renovations. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

2. Sold for an undisclosed amount post-auction This property in the East Riding of Yorkshire had terrific family home or HMO potential. It wasn't sold in the auction, but has been sold afterwards for an undisclosed amount. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

3. Guide: £45,000/£55,000 - Sold: £75,000 This property had a guide price range of £45,000 to £55,000 but sold for £20,000 more. The Barnsley home was said to need some work internally. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales

4. Postponed prior to auction This Herries Road home in Sheffield is said to be ready to occupy immediately. It has four beds and two baths, but it's selling was postponed before the auction started. Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire Photo Sales