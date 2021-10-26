Sheffield property: six bedrooms in two apartments due to be sold for £35k
An end of terrace property which has been split into two individual apartments will be auctioned with a guide price of £35,000.
The house, on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, is set over three floors and will be auctioned on November 11.
The Auction House South Yorkshire brochure says it is an interesting opportunity and both apartments have separate access.
It adds: “The property would suit a developer/investor that could potentially convert it back into a house or perhaps update the current apartments and let them out with rents in excess of £450 per calendar month achievable for the ground floor apartment and in excess of £750 per calendar month achievable for the upstairs apartment."
The brochure says the area is popular due the many pubs, bars and restaurants. It also on the tram route into the city centre. For more visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/110988
You must pre-register to bid and there is a viewing on November 3. For information call 0114 223 0777.