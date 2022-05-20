Sheffield property: Remarkable house dating back to 16th Century with original features for sale at £750K

The property is on Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, has four bedrooms and is described as a family home.

It is for sale with Redbrik and the brochure says parts of the property date back to the 16th century.

“This remarkable four bedroom family home must be viewed as soon as possible to appreciate the fabulous layout that is on offer,” it adds.

“The dining space and main bedroom maintain original features that give you a sense of the decor of the 16th century.

“Upon arriving at the property via the electrical iron gates, the beautiful driveway and meticulously maintained front gardens lead you towards the front door and into the entrance hall of this stunning family home.

“You are immediately welcomed with a spacious hallway and the first room you will find to the right is the living room. The wooden beam structures, along with the solid wood flooring both contrast beautifully with the large fireplace, making the space feel warm and homely.

“The adjoining room is the office which is ample in size and is a bright and airy space,” says the brochure.

The dining room is finished with wainscot pannelling and original period features throughout. The open fireplace with timber mantlepiece is a beautiful focal point of the room.

“The expansive kitchen has recently been modernized to a very high standard, with lovely views looking out towards the courtyard via the timber double glazed windows,” the brochure adds.

“The original brickwork fireplace alongside the wooden beams are wonderful features of the kitchen, whilst the large stone flagged flooring finishes off the space beautifully.

“The utility area which can be found at the back of the property features a downstairs WC and lots of cupboard space. The stone flagged flooring has been continued through from the kitchen, and there is also a lovely bowl sink and timber door which are both nice additions.

“Moving into the conservatory, lots of natural light combined with the beautiful furnishings give the whole space an inviting feel. Underfloor heating has been installed, and patio doors to the back of the conservatory extend out into a lovely terraced seating area that includes a beautiful water feature.

“Heading out into the rear courtyard, there is a gorgeous stone flagged terraced space that is perfect for entertaining family and friends at any time of the year. The detached versatile building opposite the terrace was previously a stable block and is currently being renovated by the current owners to create extra accommodation.”

The large landscaped garden is well maintained and includes a gravelled seating area with views of the countryside.

“Back inside and onto the first floor, here you will find the four bedrooms and the main bathroom,” says the brochure.

“The staircase taking you onto the first floor features a beautifully patterned window that looks out into the rear courtyard.

“The main bedroom has been meticulously designed and the high ceilings alongside the exposed wooden beams and iron spindles give the room lots of character. The mezzanine divides the room nicely and is a fabulous addition.

“There is an ensuite to the main bedroom which features under floor heating, a bath and shower, WC, and hand wash basin.”

Call 0114 361 1000, email [email protected] view online.

1. Kitchen "The expansive kitchen has recently been modernized to a very high standard, with lovely views looking out towards the courtyard via the timber double glazed windows," says the brochure. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Dining room The stunning dining room is finished with wainscot pannelling and original period features throughout, giving the room charm and character. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Conservatory The conservatory is flooded with natural light which combined with the beautiful furnishings give the space an inviting feel. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Courtyard Heading out into the courtyard, there is a gorgeous stone flagged terraced space that is perfect for entertaining family and friends at any time of the year. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales