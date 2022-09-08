House prices across the UK have risen again during August to a new record high, by 0.4 per cent.

The average house price across the country is now £294,260, but annual growth has eased by 0.3 per cent, from 11.8 per cent last year, to 11.5 per cent now.

Managing Director of HBB Solutions, Chris Hodgkinson, said: “There’s no doubt that the UK property market is taking far longer than expected to buckle under the pressure of wider economic instability, but cracks are certainly starting to show, as the rate of house price growth starts to ease.

This is the kitchen for Holmesfield Hall, the property we think is the new most expensive on the Sheffield market.

“The nation’s sellers have started to realise that they can no longer expect the inflated price for their home that had become commonplace during the pandemic and they are having to adjust their asking price expectations accordingly.”

This latest update comes days after The Star shared what is believed to be the most expensive house on the Sheffield market right now.

Holmefield Hall is a five-bed country home on Dronfield, with great commuting routes into Sheffield.

It’s been listed on the market by Blenheim Park Estates, with a guide price of £2.2m.

Holmesfield Hall, in Dronfield, sits within a 15 acres plot of land and looks absolutely stunning.

The agents have called the property “magnificent” with large bright rooms and a separate, three-bed cottage nearby.

The Star readers reacted largely positively to the new home, with one person calling it “gorgeous” despite being “a little bigger than we need” at that time.

Another said the home, found within a 15 acre plot of land, was “absolutely beautiful”.