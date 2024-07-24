Found on the top floor of an apartment complex on Storth Lane in Ranmoor, this property has large windows bringing in lots of light and Purplebricks have said it is “perfect for first time buyers”.

It is said to be balancing a “trendy location” with “great transport links” - making it a “perfect flat for a young professional”.

A private entrance opens into the hallway, with doors offering access to the bathroom, bedroom two, a store cupboard and the living space.

A spacious open plan area features the living room, dining area and kitchen. The door to the main bedroom is found here too.

Next to the lounge space is another door offering access the the apartment’s private balcony. It offers tremendous views of the tree-lined roads of the surrounding area.

The flat is for sale with a guide price of £195,000.