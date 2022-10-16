Estate agents describe the property on Harlech Fold, valued at £780,000, as having a wonderful garden which wraps around the side and the rear of the property providing an exceptional 'child friendly' outdoor space.

Pictures in this photo gallery also reveal a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, spacious lounge, dining room, large dining kitchen, utility room, downstairs toilet and a study.

The upstairs comprises the first floor landing, master bedroom with en-suite, bedrooms two, three and four and a family bathroom as well as loft space.

Outside there are gardens, a driveway for double parking and a detached double garage.

Click here to view the whole property on Purple Bricks website.

1. Front view The front of the house, showing the double garage and the driveway Photo: Front view Photo Sales

2. Bedroom This is one of the ensuite double bedrooms Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Kitchen diner The kitchen diner has a view of the garden rhrough the French windows Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Stylish comfort One of the comfortable seating areas Photo: Submitted Photo Sales