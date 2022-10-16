Sheffield property: £780,000 family home near the Peaks has a 'wrap-around' garden
With a ‘wraparound’ garden, this four bedroom house near Lodge Moor, Sheffield is on the market for nearly £800,000.
Estate agents describe the property on Harlech Fold, valued at £780,000, as having a wonderful garden which wraps around the side and the rear of the property providing an exceptional 'child friendly' outdoor space.
Pictures in this photo gallery also reveal a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, spacious lounge, dining room, large dining kitchen, utility room, downstairs toilet and a study.
The upstairs comprises the first floor landing, master bedroom with en-suite, bedrooms two, three and four and a family bathroom as well as loft space.
Outside there are gardens, a driveway for double parking and a detached double garage.
