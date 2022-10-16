News you can trust since 1887
The house is valued at £780,000

Sheffield property: £780,000 family home near the Peaks has a 'wrap-around' garden

With a ‘wraparound’ garden, this four bedroom house near Lodge Moor, Sheffield is on the market for nearly £800,000.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

Estate agents describe the property on Harlech Fold, valued at £780,000, as having a wonderful garden which wraps around the side and the rear of the property providing an exceptional 'child friendly' outdoor space.

Pictures in this photo gallery also reveal a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, spacious lounge, dining room, large dining kitchen, utility room, downstairs toilet and a study.

The upstairs comprises the first floor landing, master bedroom with en-suite, bedrooms two, three and four and a family bathroom as well as loft space.

Outside there are gardens, a driveway for double parking and a detached double garage.

Click here to view the whole property on Purple Bricks website.

1. Front view

The front of the house, showing the double garage and the driveway

2. Bedroom

This is one of the ensuite double bedrooms

3. Kitchen diner

The kitchen diner has a view of the garden rhrough the French windows

4. Stylish comfort

One of the comfortable seating areas

