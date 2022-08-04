The property recently had an extensive refurbishment, which has turned it into a fantastic, modern family home, with a gorgeous open-plan kitchen/living space and lovely first and second floor bedrooms.
Redbrik, the agents marketing the property, said the house is a “wonderful family home” and mentioned the properties potential to be styled however the new owners please.
The star of the property is the open-plan kitchen and living room, which is bright, airy and offers loads of space to relax, socialise and host, depending on what you’re feeling.
The property has five bedrooms, four on the first floor, and the last, master bedroom, on the second floor.
It has one en-suite bathroom, with the master bedroom and a large, modern family bathroom on the first floor for the rest of the family to share.
It is a tremendous modern home with plenty to admire and if you would like to see more, you can find it on Redbrik, here.