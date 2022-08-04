The property recently had an extensive refurbishment, which has turned it into a fantastic, modern family home, with a gorgeous open-plan kitchen/living space and lovely first and second floor bedrooms.

Redbrik, the agents marketing the property, said the house is a “wonderful family home” and mentioned the properties potential to be styled however the new owners please.

The star of the property is the open-plan kitchen and living room, which is bright, airy and offers loads of space to relax, socialise and host, depending on what you’re feeling.

The property has five bedrooms, four on the first floor, and the last, master bedroom, on the second floor.

It has one en-suite bathroom, with the master bedroom and a large, modern family bathroom on the first floor for the rest of the family to share.

It is a tremendous modern home with plenty to admire and if you would like to see more, you can find it on Redbrik, here.

This £725,000 family home has recently been given a modern refurbishment and is ready for a family to come in and make it their home.

The kitchen/living space is the star of the show in this property, but only just, as the terrific looking bedrooms and extensive view from the master bedroom are also fantastic.

The exceptional modern finish to this property is encapsulated in the kitchen, with clean white appliances reflecting the abundance of light from the floating corner window to all corners of the room.

The lounge is located at the front of the property and is a terrific space to relax with family, away from the business that can often encompass a family kitchen.