The property can be found on Croft Lane in Whirlow and is said to be on one of the city’s most prestigious streets.
The agent at Saxton Mee has said the house is “one of the finest properties I have been privileged to market for sale in nearly 40 years as an Estate Agent”.
It’s an enormous property, with the approximate floor area of all the buildings said to be around 7,000 square feet.
It has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, with two bedrooms described as bedroom suites.
It is finished off with a stunning spiral wine cellar in the basement.
It also has expansive grounds, in which you can find tennis courts, enormous greens and an outbuilding containing a triple garage, workshop and carport.
If you’d like more information on it, you can find it here.
1. Kitchen/Diner
This home's kitchen/diner is extremely bright and spacious, with plenty of room to cook, eat, socialise and work if you so please.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Family room/Snug
Located near the front of the property, this snug is just one of the many places the family living in this property will be able to use to relax and enjoy themselves. It can be accessed from the kitchen, meaning snacks are not far away, and there is a small staircase down to the basement as well.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Hallway
Located just behind the porch, where the front door immediately leads to, this magnificent hallway leads you to every room on the ground floor and offers a small peak down to your expansive wine collection too.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Wine Cellar
A look down into the incredible wine cellar shows the sheer space available for the occupants of this home to fill with their favourite bottles.
Photo: Rightmove