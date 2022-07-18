Found in Homesfield, this property is a four-bed, three-bath mega-home set over approximately two-acres of grounds and costs a whopping £1,750,000.

As the weather gets hotter, this property will surely gather more and more interest due to the massive garden, which features a large seated area spanning across the entire back of the property and an outdoor dining area.

It has expansive grassy areas and is surrounded by a dense treeline giving you amazing privacy and endless possibilities for how to utilise the space.

At the bottom of the garden is a big natural lake surrounded by greenery and a stone perimeter, clearly marking where the edge of the water is for anyone approaching.

Inside the property, there are two lounges and one sitting room, with one lounge featuring a home bar, perfect for entertaining and making cocktails.

The four bedrooms are all beautiful, two with en-suites and the one at the rear of the property even has a balcony allowing you to sit or stand and look over your grand garden.

If you’re interested in this property or would like to read more about it, you can find it on Redbrik here.

1. Grand Garden Set over two-acres of ground, this property's most eye-catching feature is the incredible garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Outdoor seating This porch area spreads right across the back of the property and has so many areas to sit and relax whilst enjoying, or hiding, from the sun. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Beautiful greens The garden has such a vast amount of green spaces. The possibilities and chances to get creative with how you use these spaces are endless. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Lounge Just one of the two large lounges on the ground floor of this property. This one has direct access to the back garden and has the home bar just visible up those steps. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales