This terrace had gone on the market in Stocksbridge, Sheffield for £150,000.

And the house, on Victoria Road, boasts spectacular views of hillsides in some of Sheffield's beautiful countryside.

The property has been put on the market through Zoopla and Saxton Mee, and has a lounge in the front of the house on the ground floor, with a modern kitchen-diner at the back.

You can click here for more details from Zoopla

Upstairs, it has a two bedrooms.

And as well as those two floors, there is also a 'lowest ground' floor, which is the site of a modern bathroom, as well as a study area, and a cellar,

It is also close to shops and services. You can see the views and the rooms in the gallery below.

1 . Kerb appeal The front of the terraced house on Victoria Road, Stocksbridge Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales

2 . Stunning view The view of rolling hills from the back garden Photo: Saxton Mee Photo Sales