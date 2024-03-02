News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield property: £150,000 terrace with stunning views over hillside

£150,000 house on market in Sheffield has stunning views across hillside

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT

This terrace had gone on the market in Stocksbridge, Sheffield for £150,000.

And the house, on Victoria Road, boasts spectacular views of hillsides in some of Sheffield's beautiful countryside.

The property has been put on the market through Zoopla and Saxton Mee, and has a lounge in the front of the house on the ground floor, with a modern kitchen-diner at the back.

Sign up for our free newsletters now.

You can click here for more details from Zoopla

Upstairs, it has a two bedrooms.

And as well as those two floors, there is also a 'lowest ground' floor, which is the site of a modern bathroom, as well as a study area, and a cellar,

It is also close to shops and services. You can see the views and the rooms in the gallery below.

The front of the terraced house on Victoria Road, Stocksbridge

1. Kerb appeal

The front of the terraced house on Victoria Road, Stocksbridge Photo: Saxton Mee

Photo Sales
The view of rolling hills from the back garden

2. Stunning view

The view of rolling hills from the back garden Photo: Saxton Mee

Photo Sales
The modern bathroom

3. Modern bathroom

The modern bathroom Photo: Saxton Mee

Photo Sales
Sitting room

4. The sitting room

Sitting room Photo: Saxton Mee

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldStocksbridge