Rose Cottage is on Whirlow Lane, Whirlow, on the edge of the city and joins the rolling fields of Whirlow Farm.

The sale brochure says the cottage is on a generous plot that offers potential for further development to extend and design the home – or two - of your dreams.

It is for sale with ELR estate agent and is listed on Rightmove. The brochure says: “This is an exciting opportunity for the discerning buyer to acquire what is unquestionably going to be a very popular property indeed.

"The circa 1810 Regency cottage was extended in the Victorian era and again in the 1980s and now offers accommodation over two floors to include two reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, three double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"Whirlow is a very desirable and sought after suburb that is located approximately 4 to 5 miles south west of the city centre with highly regarded schooling for all age groups.”

For details, call ELR on 0114 268 3388 or visit the Rightmove listing on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/121631534#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Rolling The cottage is next to the rolling fields of Whirlow Farm and commands splendid views towards the surrounding countryside. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. rosecottage2.jpeg Situated on a generous plot that offers potential for further development to extend and design the home - or two - of your dreams. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Regency The circa 1810 Regency cottage was extended in the Victorian era and again in the 1980s. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Reception room It now offers accommodation over two floors to include two reception rooms. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales