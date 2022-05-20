Sheffield property: Perfect family home which is detached and has four bedrooms for sale at £350,000

For sale with Purplebricks, the property is listed on Zoopla and includes an entrance porch, entrance hall, snug/study, downstairs cloakroom, open plan living including the high gloss kitchen, lounge area and games room area.The master bedroom is on the first floor, with en-suite facilities and balcony. There are three further good sized bedrooms and family bathroom.The brochure says: “To the front of the property is a concrete patterned driveway providing off road parking for several vehicles. The driveway leads to the front of the garage which has up and over door.“To the side of the property is a courtyard area. To the rear of the property is a good sized garden which is mainly laid to lawn, fully enclosed and having a decked area which is perfect for entertaining or relaxing.”