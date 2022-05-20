Sheffield property: Perfect family home which is detached and has four bedrooms for sale at £350,000

The property is on Park Drive, Swallownest, stands in a good sized plot and is a perfect family home.

A property described as the perfect family home which is detached and has four bedrooms is for sale in Sheffield at £350,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 20th May 2022, 9:30 am

The house in on Park Drive, Swallownest, and is said to be standing on a good sized plot, which is a 25-minute drive from Sheffield city centre.

For sale with Purplebricks, the property is listed on Zoopla and includes an entrance porch, entrance hall, snug/study, downstairs cloakroom, open plan living including the high gloss kitchen, lounge area and games room area.The master bedroom is on the first floor, with en-suite facilities and balcony. There are three further good sized bedrooms and family bathroom.The brochure says: “To the front of the property is a concrete patterned driveway providing off road parking for several vehicles. The driveway leads to the front of the garage which has up and over door.“To the side of the property is a courtyard area. To the rear of the property is a good sized garden which is mainly laid to lawn, fully enclosed and having a decked area which is perfect for entertaining or relaxing.”

The Zoopla listing is here.

Spacious

"This spacious open plan living has the kitchen area which has a central island with quartz work surfaces including the induction hob and sink unit with tap attachment," says the brochure.

Kitchen

There are a comprehensive range of high gloss wall and base units with integrated appliances including dish washer, fridge freezer, single oven and microwave. The kitchen area has vinyl flooring and spot lights to the ceiling.

Lounge

The lounge area has luxury vinyl flooring and bi folding doors leading on to the rear garden.

Games room

The games room is a great space to be enjoyed by all the family.

