Sheffield Property: 'Outstanding' £2.2m home comes with self-contained two-bed cottage

A £2.2million pound home is the most expensive property on the Sheffield market right now and has nine-bedrooms and also a two-bed cottage.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:02 pm

The house, called The Boatman, on Rotherham Road in Killamarsh, close to Sheffield, is described as “outstanding” by the agents and measures over 9,000 square feet.

The main building is split over the ground, first and second floor, with the entrance hall on the ground floor giving immediate access to the property’s sitting room, lounge, formal dining room, dining kitchen and formal lounge, though the latter is accessed through the lounge.

The first floor has six bedrooms, including the two in the adjoined cottage, which is accessible through the main building.

The “sumptuous” master suite has sole access to a separate dressing room, en-suite bathroom and a massive balcony.

Bedroom’s seven, eight and nine can be found on the second floor of the main building, with two of them being advertised as potential dressing room or study space should you have no need for nine complete bedrooms.

The property has a separate garage building with four different garage spaces and space upstairs, which is currently used as a home bar, a snooker room and a games room.

1. Kitchen

The property is a beautiful mix of old and new, with this incredibly finished, bright, modern kitchen wonderfully contracting the traditional appearance of the formal dining room.

2. Dining Kitchen

The dining area next to the main kitchen is perfect for a small family meal when there isn't the need to sit and feed lots of guests.

3. Lounge

The lounge offers lots of space to relax and can be used to access the formal lounge, found through the doors in the photo above.

4. Master Suite

The Master Suite is found on the first floor and has doors to the left and right of the bed for the dressing room and ensuite, with a large door leading onto the private balcony overlooking the expansive garden.

