The house, called The Boatman, on Rotherham Road in Killamarsh, close to Sheffield, is described as “outstanding” by the agents and measures over 9,000 square feet.

The main building is split over the ground, first and second floor, with the entrance hall on the ground floor giving immediate access to the property’s sitting room, lounge, formal dining room, dining kitchen and formal lounge, though the latter is accessed through the lounge.

The first floor has six bedrooms, including the two in the adjoined cottage, which is accessible through the main building.

The “sumptuous” master suite has sole access to a separate dressing room, en-suite bathroom and a massive balcony.

Bedroom’s seven, eight and nine can be found on the second floor of the main building, with two of them being advertised as potential dressing room or study space should you have no need for nine complete bedrooms.

The property has a separate garage building with four different garage spaces and space upstairs, which is currently used as a home bar, a snooker room and a games room.

