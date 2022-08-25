The house, located in Whirlow, is on the market for £1.75million and has been finished to a very high standard.

It has five double bedrooms and four bathrooms, including three en-suites.

The open-plan living space is a brilliant modern space and in the basement there is an enormous games or cinema room.

To read more about this amazing property, click this link here.

1. Modern Kitchen The kitchen, lounge and dining area are all located in a tremendous, large open-plan space to the rear of the property. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents Photo Sales

2. Sitting area This bright, airy sitting area is located directly next to the back doors, meaning you get beautiful views of the stunning garden just outside. Photo: Spencer Estate Agents Photo Sales

3. Garden patio The garden has plenty of patio space to set out your garden furniture and relax Photo: Spencer Estate Agents Photo Sales

4. Green Space The garden has plenty of room to play with the kids or relax in the sun Photo: Spencer Estate Agents Photo Sales