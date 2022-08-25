News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This £1,750,000 home is on the market in the popular Sheffield suburb of Whirlow.

Sheffield Property: 'Outstanding' family home in Whirlow hits market for £1,750,000

This five-bed, four-bath family home is a brilliant example of modern home design in one of Sheffield’s most sought after suburbs.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:59 pm

The house, located in Whirlow, is on the market for £1.75million and has been finished to a very high standard.

It has five double bedrooms and four bathrooms, including three en-suites.

The open-plan living space is a brilliant modern space and in the basement there is an enormous games or cinema room.

To read more about this amazing property, click this link here.

1. Modern Kitchen

The kitchen, lounge and dining area are all located in a tremendous, large open-plan space to the rear of the property.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales

2. Sitting area

This bright, airy sitting area is located directly next to the back doors, meaning you get beautiful views of the stunning garden just outside.

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales

3. Garden patio

The garden has plenty of patio space to set out your garden furniture and relax

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales

4. Green Space

The garden has plenty of room to play with the kids or relax in the sun

Photo: Spencer Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3