Sheffield property: Outstanding detached house sells for £200k above guide price at Sheffield auction

The property is in a large level plot on Crescent Road, Nether Edge, and was listed for £375,000. It sold in an online auction for £575,000.

It has two flats with two bedrooms each and was sold in an online auction held by Mark Jenkinson. The sales brochure says the property offers potential for ongoing letting or reversion to a single family house.

With two bedrooms, a terraced house in Green Oak Road, Totley, was listed at £155,000 and sold for £213,000. It is described as being in need of complete modernisation and occupies a good size plot in this sought after area of Sheffield.

A former sandwich shop on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, listed at £130,000 sold for £156,000. It has a flat above let at £368 per calendar month and is in a prominent location in the area’s shops.

The Milestone Apartments is flats one to six on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe, and is listed at £375,000. It is now available at £399,000.

A terraced house on Cartmell Road, Woodseats, was listed at £80,000 and sold for £97,500 while a garage at Brincliffe Court, Nether Edge Road, Nether Edge, was listed at £15,000 and sold for £16,000.

With five bedrooms, a terraced house on Springvale Road, Crookesmoor, had a guide price of £250,000 and sold for £286,000 while a flat on Stanwood Avenue, Stannington, with a guide price of £160,000 sold for £165,000.

A terraced house on Skye Edge Avenue, Skye Edge, listed £75,000 sold for £102,000 while a three bedroom detached bungalow on Don Avenue, Middlewood, listed at £325,000 was withdrawn from the auction, as was land on a corner site at Ribble Way, Firth Park, which had been listed at £110,000,

For more details visit the website https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions or call Mark Jenkinson on 0114 276 0151.

