Research by homeware firm VonHaus shows mould to damp are the most likely factors to hit your chances of selling a house and cashing in on the competitive market.

Mould and damp can devalue the average UK home by up to £61,000, according to the survey. As well as this, bad smells – which rated as the third most off-putting factor - such as cigarette smoke can reduce a home’s value by a third.

Other features likely to upset buyers were cracks in the walls, no garden, cracks in the floor, lack of storage, stains on the walls, dark rooms and not having a bath.

Chris Lawton, managing director of CK Architectural, said interior choices can impact the value of a property.

He added: “Using lighter colours in the décor will help create a more open and spacious feeling and this itself can be a big contributor to higher prices for properties.”