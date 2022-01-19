Sheffield property: Mould and damp most likely factors to put off house hunters
Housing prices are predicted to grow again by 4.8 per cent this year, but sellers are at more risk of losing thousands of pounds due to easily fixed features.
Research by homeware firm VonHaus shows mould to damp are the most likely factors to hit your chances of selling a house and cashing in on the competitive market.
Mould and damp can devalue the average UK home by up to £61,000, according to the survey. As well as this, bad smells – which rated as the third most off-putting factor - such as cigarette smoke can reduce a home’s value by a third.
Other features likely to upset buyers were cracks in the walls, no garden, cracks in the floor, lack of storage, stains on the walls, dark rooms and not having a bath.
Chris Lawton, managing director of CK Architectural, said interior choices can impact the value of a property.
He added: “Using lighter colours in the décor will help create a more open and spacious feeling and this itself can be a big contributor to higher prices for properties.”
The absence of a bath would put off 16 per cent of Brits, according to the research. Lawton said: “Bathrooms can have a dramatic impact on the value of a property. Showers and baths of course have the biggest impact on this but so do things like the sink, the materials used throughout and the overall practicality and atmosphere of the room.”