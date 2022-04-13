The property has three bedrooms and is on Rose Hill Drive, Mosborough. It is being marketed by eXp World UK and is listed on Zoopla.

"An exciting opportunity has arisen to purchase this modern three bedroom end town house which is located in the popular village of Mosborough,” says the brochure,

"This beautiful property is presented to the highest of standards throughout and benefits from a good sized garden, garage and drive.”

It adds features include an entrance hallway, cloakroom/WC, stunning kitchen and bright lounge with French doors opening onto the garden. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a low maintenance garden at the front of the property and a lawned garden at the back and side of the property, providing potential for extension. There are steps in the back garden which give access to the garage and drive.

1. Hallway The hallway has tiling to the floor, a useful under stairs storage cupboard which has space and plumbing for a washing machine and stairs rising to the first floor.

2. Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with grey wall and base units, a complementary roll edge worktop incorporating a sink with mixer tap and a range of fitted appliances including electric fan assisted oven, gas hob with extractor above, microwave, fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

3. Lounge The lounge is bright and spacious with French doors opening onto the garden, electric feature fire and surround, useful built in storage cupboard and ample space for dining table and chairs.

4. Bedroom one Bright and spacious with two front facing windows, fitted wardrobes and a further storage cupboard, feature wallpaper to one wall and radiator.