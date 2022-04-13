The property has three bedrooms and is on Rose Hill Drive, Mosborough. It is being marketed by eXp World UK and is listed on Zoopla.
"An exciting opportunity has arisen to purchase this modern three bedroom end town house which is located in the popular village of Mosborough,” says the brochure,
"This beautiful property is presented to the highest of standards throughout and benefits from a good sized garden, garage and drive.”
It adds features include an entrance hallway, cloakroom/WC, stunning kitchen and bright lounge with French doors opening onto the garden. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside there is a low maintenance garden at the front of the property and a lawned garden at the back and side of the property, providing potential for extension. There are steps in the back garden which give access to the garage and drive.
Call the agent on 01462 228627 or visit the Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61206125/?search_identifier=c7283890b9ab5e658b968c34bdec34cd