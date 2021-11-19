So says The Modern House, the agent selling this property on Park Lane, Broomhall, for £525,000. It is a beautiful two-bedroom mid-century home which was designed in the 1960s by renowned designer and metalworker Mellor in collaboration with architect Patrick Guest.

The brochure says: “The house retains an abundance of original features including floor-to-ceiling glazing, sliding doors and pendant lights.

"There are expansive gardens and a wonderful sense of serenity pervades throughout, aided by the flow of natural light that streams in through a cleverly conceived corner window in the living room.

"The house is being sold with full planning for a modernisation scheme, including an extension and refurbishment by Studio Hagen Hall and Bentley Hagen Hall.

"This plan will sensitively enhance the design of the original 1960s bungalow while ensuring Mellor’s aesthetic is retained. It will also refurbish historic elements including the windows, doors and roof.”

Online property and lifestyle website The Spaces, described the home as having a ‘low midcentury profile and huge glass windows that are more typical of homes in the Hollywood Hills than the Sheffield suburb it inhabits’.

This house was first built to accommodate the growth of David Mellor’s family and business in the 1960s. It was designed on a small piece of land that was given to Mellor, bordering his original, now listed home and workshop on Park Lane, where some of his most iconic designs, including his Embassy cutlery, traffic lights and pedestrian signals were conceived.

In the years following Mellor’s ownership, it has been extended to include an en suite bathroom, utility room and conservatory.

The brochure adds: “Studio Hagen Hall and Bentley Hagen Hall have developed a truly impressive scheme that will transform the house into a home fit for modern living.

"The plan will remove the later additions, introducing a third bedroom and second bathroom, with a prevailing aesthetic that marries the best of mid-century design with the finest contemporary materials.”

Planning for the scheme was granted in January 2021. Plans are on the Sheffield City Council planning portal under the reference number 21/00068/FUL.

The brochure adds: “Situated within the Broomhall Conservation Area, the house lies on Park Lane, a quiet, leafy street with a peaceful atmosphere.

"A large gate, surrounded by mature trees and hedges, opens to a private driveway that leads to the house, lit by one of Mellor’s lighting columns that he designed for Abacus in 1954. There is ample space for parking and a covered carport with space for two cars and views directly onto the garden.

“A pathway leads to one of two entrances. The home’s mid-century profile becomes immediately apparent; a flat roof, timber joists and a deep timber fascia with extensive sections of glazing sit among the surrounding green space and mature trees.

“Entry to the house on the southern side is via a glazed door to the living room. The kitchen, living and dining rooms are arranged in an open plan and form the heart of the current home, filled with light that enters via floor-to-ceiling corner windows with verdant garden views.

"Softwood timber ceilings extend overhead and white walls surround the open space. The current owner has a sitting area arranged in the corner and a dining table positioned centrally, but the versatile space would suit a variety of layouts.”

For details visit https://www.themodernhouse.com/sales-list/park-lane/ or call 0203 7955920.

1. Bedroom This bedroom offers a lovely view of the garden. Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales

2. Timber Softwood timber ceilings extend overhead and white walls surround the open space. The current owner has a sitting area arranged in the corner and a dining table positioned centrally, but the versatile space would suit a variety of layouts. Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales

3. Dining room A dining room, a bedroom with an adjoining dressing room, and a bathroom occupy the rest of the original plan. Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales

4. Entry Entry to the house on the southern side is via a glazed door to the living room. Photo: The Modern House Photo Sales