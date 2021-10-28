We have teamed up with Rebecca Kerry, from Broomhall-based Rebel Interior Design, after research from Purplebricks revealed 45 per cent of sellers in Sheffield now turn to Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Pinterest to garner valuable advice and tips when it comes to selling a property.

The research from the tech-led estate agent also shows 11 per cent of canny sellers in Sheffield are employing the services of interior stylists and professional property stagers to sell their homes.

Property stagers are contractors that source and install bespoke furniture, accessories, soft furnishings and artwork to style a home for potential buyers to view. It is a booming industry now taking off in the UK, perhaps inspired by popular property shows such as Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Rebecca Kerry, from Rebel Interior Design

Here are Rebecca’s tips:

Clean. From top to bottom, inside and out, including the garden and for any stubborn stains consider getting in a pro to clean the carpets.

Clear the clutter. It’ll make your home look larger and clearing out surplus now will save on time when you come to move.

Repair. Have a wonky drawer or chipped paint? You may not notice it if you’ve lived with it for years but it’s a real turn off for potential buyers.

Kerb appeal. Look at your property from the road. How does it compare to other houses in your street? A clean front door with a couple of potted plants on either side gives a sense of what’s to come inside. Tidy the front lawn and sweep the path.

Don’t make it personal. Buyers don’t want to buy your home – they want to buy your house and make it their home, so do away with holiday souvenirs, trophies and certificates.

Keep it fresh. Open windows around the house to let in some fresh air. Avoid cooking greasy or smelly food before a viewing and empty the bin. Make a fresh pot of coffee and burn a scented candle to make your home feel more inviting.

Ban the beige. Well maybe not completely but buyers are increasingly liking a bit of colour in a house. Avoid acid yellows or neon pinks – think deep navy or forest greens.

Go green. Plants are a great way to inject colour and warmth into a space.

Philip Price, area director for Purplebricks in Sheffield, said: “Our research shows that property sellers in Sheffield are becoming increasingly inventive, using TikTok and Instagram for inspiration, ideas and a platform to showcase their homes.

"Sellers are really going all out to make their property stand out in a highly competitive market. The increasing popularity of estate agent apps also shows how smartphones are now a key tool when it comes to selling a property, as the apps allow for much greater transparency between seller and buyer, and facilitates speedier communication throughout the purchasing process.”