Sheffield's cheapest homes: Inside the surprisingly spacious two-bed flat on sale for just £80,000

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:37 BST

This home is one of the cheapest two-bedroom flats on the market in Sheffield, with a surprisingly large interior.

The apartment on Longley Hall Road, near Longley Park, Sheffield S5, is listed for sale for offers in the region of £80,000.

As well as two good-sized bedrooms, there’s a spacious open plan living/dining room, with a separate kitchen, and there’s even a large storage room.

There’s street parking to the front, easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links, and there’s no chain.

It’s listed for sale on Purplebricks, where it’s described as a ‘fantastic opportunity’ for first-time buyers, downsizers, or investors.

1. Entrance

2. Open plan

3. Living room

4. Dining room

