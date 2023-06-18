News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield property: Inside the £895,000 penthouse at the very top of Sheffield's exclusive Hallam Towers

The penthouse at the top one of Sheffield's most exclusive apartment buildings has been put up for sale.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

The penthouse at the top of Sheffield's most exclusive apartment building has been put up for sale. The Hallam Towers penthouse is being sold through Redbrik and has a guide price of £895,000.

The three bedroom penthouse is incredibly bright, thanks to a high number of floor-to-ceiling windows. There are three bathrooms, including two en-suites and a large, open plan living space.

It is an incredibly modern penthouse, with the latest fittings to the kitchen and bathrooms. A large, wrap around terrace provides a private outdoor space for you to enjoy the views across Sheffield.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

Hallam Towers is the exclusive new development in S10.

1. Hallam Towers

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.

2. Master bedroom

The penthouse is very modern.

3. Kitchen

Being a resident of the Hallam Towers development gives you access to this pool

4. Pool

