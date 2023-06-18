The penthouse at the top one of Sheffield's most exclusive apartment buildings has been put up for sale.

The penthouse at the top of Sheffield's most exclusive apartment building has been put up for sale. The Hallam Towers penthouse is being sold through Redbrik and has a guide price of £895,000.

The three bedroom penthouse is incredibly bright, thanks to a high number of floor-to-ceiling windows. There are three bathrooms, including two en-suites and a large, open plan living space.

It is an incredibly modern penthouse, with the latest fittings to the kitchen and bathrooms. A large, wrap around terrace provides a private outdoor space for you to enjoy the views across Sheffield.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

