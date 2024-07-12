Sheffield property: Inside modern apartment in historic former Victorian public baths listed for £150,000

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:36 BST

A sleek, modern apartment in a converted, historic Victorian public baths in Sheffield city centre has been listed for sale.

Found in the former Glossop Road Baths building on Victoria Street, this one bedroom duplex apartment is said to be “ideal” for a first time buyer or investor, according to the Zoopla listing.

It is within walking distance of both the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University and a number of city hospitals.

The ground floor of the apartment features a bright, open plan kitchen/living/dining area and an entrance hallway. The kitchen is finished with a breakfast bar seating area for the mornings and has a lot of storage space.

Up the stairs is the bedroom space and a large, contemporary shower room finished with a vanity and toilet.

It is one of 21 apartments in the historic building. The listing says prospective investors could expect a potential rental income of £950 per month.

It has a guide price of £150,000.

1. Victoria Street

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Ground floor

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Hall and stairs

Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaProperty
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice