Found in the former Glossop Road Baths building on Victoria Street, this one bedroom duplex apartment is said to be “ideal” for a first time buyer or investor, according to the Zoopla listing.

It is within walking distance of both the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University and a number of city hospitals.

The ground floor of the apartment features a bright, open plan kitchen/living/dining area and an entrance hallway. The kitchen is finished with a breakfast bar seating area for the mornings and has a lot of storage space.

Up the stairs is the bedroom space and a large, contemporary shower room finished with a vanity and toilet.

It is one of 21 apartments in the historic building. The listing says prospective investors could expect a potential rental income of £950 per month.

It has a guide price of £150,000.