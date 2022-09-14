News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Property: 'Incredibly impressive' £1,500,000 Dore home hits market with Redbrik

Dore village is home to some of the most expensive and eye-catching properties in Sheffield, and this home fits just that description.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:46 pm

An amazing five bedroom home in Dore is looking for a new owner, after being put onto the market by agents, Redbril, with a £1.5million price tag.

The property is found on Dore Road and has a stunning layout, with a large breakfast kitchen, which leads seamlessly into the lounge and dining room.

The first floor has three of the five bedrooms, two of which have an en-suite, with the master bedroom also featuring a dressing room.

Take a look at this tremendous property below and if you would like to read more about it, you can find it on Redbrik, here.

1.

The property looks fantastic and costs a massive £1.5million.

Photo: Redbrik

2. Breakfast kitchen

The kitchen is expertly finished with bespoke cabinets and the worktops made of corian and granite.

Photo: Redbrik

3. Open plan kitchen/dining/living

The property looks absolutely brilliant and the rooms on the ground floor flow seamlessly from one to the other.

Photo: Redbrik

4. Lounge

The open plan space curves all the way round the house, from the snug in the back to this lounge area at the front of the house. It's large and bright, perfect for relaxing and watching a film,

Photo: Redbrik

PropertySheffield
