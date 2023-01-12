The property is being sold with Spencer Estate Agents and stands out with a “unique design”. It’s also found in the always popular S10 area, not far away from local amenities in Crosspool. It looks very modern, with a consistent interior colour scheme and very large windows, many near enough going from floor to ceiling.

The kitchen is in the basement, but don’t let that put you off, because this isn’t a dark, gloomy basement, it leads outside and has enormous windows. All the other living spaces like the bedrooms, lounge and sitting room are on the ground and first floor. Bedroom one is a master suite, which means it comes with the bedroom, an en-suite and a dressing room and that’s before you get to the balcony.