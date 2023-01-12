News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Property: 'Incredible' new build home in S10 hits the market with £1,250,000 price tag

The top end of the Sheffield property market has seen some movement recently, with this five-bed new build rumbling onto Zoopla with large bedrooms, a master suite with a balcony and an “immaculately presented” interior.

By Harry Harrison
2 hours ago

The property is being sold with Spencer Estate Agents and stands out with a “unique design”. It’s also found in the always popular S10 area, not far away from local amenities in Crosspool. It looks very modern, with a consistent interior colour scheme and very large windows, many near enough going from floor to ceiling.

The kitchen is in the basement, but don’t let that put you off, because this isn’t a dark, gloomy basement, it leads outside and has enormous windows. All the other living spaces like the bedrooms, lounge and sitting room are on the ground and first floor. Bedroom one is a master suite, which means it comes with the bedroom, an en-suite and a dressing room and that’s before you get to the balcony.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Zoopla, here.

1. Manchester Road

This property is found in the popular Crosspool area.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Unique appearance

The building is certainly striking.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Lounge

This area is open plan and flows into the sitting room.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Sitting Room

These areas are great for hosting.

Photo: Zoopla

