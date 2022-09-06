Offered to the open market with no onward chain, the property enjoys over 2400 square feet of accommodation with an excellent balance between bedroom and living space, and a stunning oak staircase which provides a superb focal point of the home.

On the ground floor the property includes a small porch which opens to a welcoming entrance hall and a 31ft living room that has dual aspect windows with French doors to the rear garden.

The living room has a feature fireplace with a gas fire, there is a second living room/snug, a separate study, a downstairs WC/cloakroom and a kitchen breakfast room that has a range of fitted cupboards with an island unit and granite worktops.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom that has fitted wardrobes and a well appointed en-suite shower room, three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom that has a roll top slipper bath and a separate shower enclosure.

Outside there are recently installed electric gates which open to an Indian stone paved driveway that provides off road parking for several cars and leads to a detached double garage.

The gardens to the front and rear are relatively low maintenance with large lawn areas, timber fencing, fruit trees, a pond with water feature, timber shed, summer house and a fabulous terrace which is ideal for outdoor eating and entertaining.

