A huge property in rural Sheffield with an incredibly unique offering is up for sale for just short of £2,000,000.
Lower Bents Farm in Totley, Sheffield, has "three properties on one title" creating a "huge rental potential" thanks to the converted outbuildings.
The land consists of a three bedroom cottage, two bedroom barn conversion and a one bedroom converted dwelling known as the "Old Piggery".
Both the conversions have modern finishes with large windows and a lot of natural light. The cottage is more traditional, with exposed beams and wooden furnishings which match excellently.
