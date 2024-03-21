Sheffield property in posh city village could be AirBnB host's dream

The plot features a cottage, converted barn and 'The Piggery'.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:57 GMT

A huge property in rural Sheffield with an incredibly unique offering is up for sale for just short of £2,000,000.

Lower Bents Farm in Totley, Sheffield, has "three properties on one title" creating a "huge rental potential" thanks to the converted outbuildings.

The land consists of a three bedroom cottage, two bedroom barn conversion and a one bedroom converted dwelling known as the "Old Piggery".

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Both the conversions have modern finishes with large windows and a lot of natural light. The cottage is more traditional, with exposed beams and wooden furnishings which match excellently.

The listing has a guide price of £1,950,000.

Outbuilding conversions have given this plot three dwellings.

1. Lower Bents Farm

Outbuilding conversions have given this plot three dwellings. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
The converted barn is a brilliant example of a modern home.

2. Converted barn

The converted barn is a brilliant example of a modern home. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
One end of the conversion has been turned into a big wall of windows.

3. Windows

One end of the conversion has been turned into a big wall of windows. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
The first floor of the barn was transformed into this bright, open plan kitchen/dining/living room.

4. First floor

The first floor of the barn was transformed into this bright, open plan kitchen/dining/living room. Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySheffieldAirbnb

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.