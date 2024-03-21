A huge property in rural Sheffield with an incredibly unique offering is up for sale for just short of £2,000,000.

Lower Bents Farm in Totley, Sheffield, has "three properties on one title" creating a "huge rental potential" thanks to the converted outbuildings.

The land consists of a three bedroom cottage, two bedroom barn conversion and a one bedroom converted dwelling known as the "Old Piggery".

Both the conversions have modern finishes with large windows and a lot of natural light. The cottage is more traditional, with exposed beams and wooden furnishings which match excellently.

1 . Lower Bents Farm Outbuilding conversions have given this plot three dwellings. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2 . Converted barn The converted barn is a brilliant example of a modern home. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3 . Windows One end of the conversion has been turned into a big wall of windows. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4 . First floor The first floor of the barn was transformed into this bright, open plan kitchen/dining/living room. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales