The house is on Swaledale Road, Carter Knowle, and is described as beautifully presented over two floors. It is for sale with Haus estate agent and is listed on Zoopla.
“There is a single storey extension to the rear with open plan living, hive controlled gas central heating with a combination boiler, double glazing and security alarm,” says the Haus brochure.
It adds the garden features a hot tub which is included in the sale. Swaledale Road is well-served by local shops and amenities on Abbeydale Road, with a growing cafe culture, local schools, parks and recreational facilities, public transport, and access to the city centre.
For details contact Heather Slater at Haus via email heather@haushomes.co.uk or call 0114 276 8868. The Zoopla listing is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/61440321/?search_identifier=9d7a7dab9af3c84e075e928671ad3970