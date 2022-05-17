Sheffield property: If you're looking to sell your house a bathroom makeover could seal the deal

Whether you turn to Instagram or TikTok, there’s new videos showing amazing bathroom transformations - from full on renovations to easy, budget-friendly makeovers.

We teamed up with Sheffield-based Rebecca Kerry from Rebel Interior Design and online estate agent Purplebricks to give sellers inspiration on how to give their bathrooms a makeover.

COLOUR

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bathroom makeovers are trending and can help seal the deal if you’re looking to sell your Sheffield home, a city interiors experts says.

Rebecca says colour is making its move into the bathroom.

"We’re seeing some stunning coloured bathroom suites as well as individual pieces. Forget 70’s avocado, this is all about tasteful colour. From bright shades to muted heritage colours, it’s a great way to add individuality to your bathroom. An easy fix: go for a specialist bathroom paint to do it yourself. You can now also get showerproof wallpaper, so this could be another great option to add a splash of colour to your bathroom,” she explains.

TILES

Another way to add some personality is by introducing some coloured tiles.

“There’s some amazing patterned tiles on the market which look great on the floor, or if you’re feeling a little braver, add them to the walls,” says Rebecca.

“A great tip if you’re struggling to choose a colour – look in your wardrobe and see which shade you wear most. This is a great basis for choosing any interior colour. Alternatively, there are some easy peel and stick tile transfers to give an instant lift.”

LOOK TO THE FUTURE

Rebecca says future-proofing our homes as well as multi-generational living is making us think about how they work for us in different ways. Adaptable bathrooms haven’t always been the prettiest, so how about a shower seat shelf? Popular in spas, it's actually really rather nice to sit down and have a shower whatever your age. Plus in a property with a small bathroom, this is a great way to save on bath space and make your bathroom look bigger.

BATH IN A BEDROOM

The ultimate indulgence; if you’ve got the space, a beautiful freestanding bath in your bedroom is the height of luxury. Practical considerations need to be made with flooring and plumbing, and it's probably best reserved for indulgent adults rather than raucous family bathtime, adds Rebecca.

Philip Price, area director, for Purplebricks in Sheffield, said: “When it comes to selling a property, an appealing bathroom can be the one feature that will seal the deal, and nine times out of ten, it helps the sale of the property if you have a modern bathroom, opposed to an old-fashioned one.

“Buyers can become more emotionally attached to a property that has a modern bathroom with luxury touches, so it is well worth looking at savvy ways to give tired bathrooms an upgrade to help get properties sold. Upgrading a bathroom doesn’t have to cost a lot, but it will reap the rewards.”

Purplebricks has the following properties for sale with what it describes as beautiful bathrooms:

Four bedroom detached house, Sheffield, £475,000 https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-109503

Three bedroom semi-detached house, Rotherham, £180,000 https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-semi-detached-house-rotherham-1365970