The property, located on Stumperlowe Crescent Road, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across the ground, first and second floor as well as a basement floor, where the cinema room is found.

Whitehornes Estate Agents called the property “one of the finest luxury houses available to market in south west Sheffield for some years”.

The house itself is over 4,300 square feet including a bright entrance hall and modern main hall, which leads into a large, open plan kitchen and lounge area at the rear of the property.

The kitchen itself has four oven appliances and a white kitchen island, featuring a breakfast bar for the mornings.

The large glass door to the rear of the kitchen opens completely, leading onto an elevated outdoor space, with steps leading down to the garden.

The carpeted staircase goes up to the first floor where four of the five bedrooms are found, each very bright and modern and two with their own bathrooms.

The master bedroom is on the second floor, with a massive window overlooking the garden and the valley, a walk-in wardrobe, as well as additional wardrobe space, and an en-suite bathroom.

The property has an enormous private garden, with a Scandinavian style entertainment lodge, and secure gated access.

The basement cinema room also has a large rear-facing window, which provides access to the garden.

For details, call the agent on 0114 268 8533 or see the Rightmove listing here.

1. 1. Main Hall The bright, modern hallway leads to the large kitchen/living room, as well as the study and utility room. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. 2. Kitchen and living room The large kitchen has a number of modern appliances and looks sleek with it's modern design with the living space overlooking the big garden at the rear. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. 3. Wine room The luxurious wine room can cater for hundreds of your favourite bottles and is easily accessible from the kitchen/living space. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. 4. Study The study features an array of white furniture, brightening the room and giving it the modern feel felt throughout the home. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales