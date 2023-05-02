News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield property: 'Historic' but 'empty' former school building next to Sheffield Cathedral up for sale

A historic Sheffield City Centre building in a prominent position has been put up for sale after sitting empty for the last five years.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:21 BST

The building, which sits on the corner of East Parade and Campo Lane, was most recently the site of Sheffield’s tribunal courts. It has been listed for sale with planning permission for an aparthotel or apartments already granted.

The plans will enable a sensitive restoration of the property into a building comprising of 18 units of two bedroom, one bedroom or studio apartments.

The building's history dates back to 1825 and was originally built and first used as a charitable bluecoat school for boys. The school was relocated in the early 1900s and, from the 1950s, the building was used as offices, later becoming a tribunal court. For the last five years it has remained vacant.

Aparthotels are hotels offering apartments to stay in rather than rooms. They are said to provide a good option to people requiring a longer stay in the city they are staying, and offer self-catering facilities often not available at standard hotels.

Viewing of the site can be arranged via Savills.

A historic Sheffied City Centre building has been put up for sale.

A historic Sheffied City Centre building has been put up for sale. Photo: Savills

The asking price for the property has not been disclosed by the agents.

The asking price for the property has not been disclosed by the agents. Photo: Savills

The building was originally a charitable bluecoat school for boys.

The building was originally a charitable bluecoat school for boys. Photo: Savills

The building is on East Parade, which runs down the side of Sheffield Cathedral.

The building is on East Parade, which runs down the side of Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: Savills

