This three bed detached house on Spitfire Road, Woodhouse, is for sale with Purplebricks for £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60096966/

Sheffield property: here's what you can buy for £250k in Sheffield listed on Zoopla

The average UK house price is £250,311 according to an index so we wondered what was on the market in Sheffield at that value.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:19 pm

The figure topped a quarter of million pounds for the first time, according to the Nationwide Building Society, which marks a 9.9% annual increase and a 0.7% month-on-month uplift.

So we teamed up with property giant Zoopla to look at what is for sale in Sheffield at £250,000 – which is about £40,000 above the city average property price.

Here’s what we found, details subject to change in the city’s competitive property market.

1. Three bed

This three bed semi-detached house on Worrall Road, Wadsley, is for sale with Blundells at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60040561/

Photo: Zoopla

2. Charnock

This three bed detached house on Rosser Avenue, Charnock, is for sale at £250,000 with Blundells. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60030156/

Photo: Zoopla

3. Wisewood

This three bed semi-detached house on Ben Lane, Wisewood, is for sale with Reeds Rains at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59962951/

Photo: Zoopla

4. Walkley

This three bed semi-detached house in Bessingby Road, Walkley, is for sale with Hunters at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59914689/

Photo: Zoopla

