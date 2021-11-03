Sheffield property: here's what you can buy for £250k in Sheffield listed on Zoopla

The figure topped a quarter of million pounds for the first time, according to the Nationwide Building Society, which marks a 9.9% annual increase and a 0.7% month-on-month uplift.
So we teamed up with property giant Zoopla to look at what is for sale in Sheffield at £250,000 – which is about £40,000 above the city average property price.
Here’s what we found, details subject to change in the city’s competitive property market.
1. Three bed
This three bed semi-detached house on Worrall Road, Wadsley, is for sale with Blundells at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60040561/
Photo: Zoopla
2. Charnock
This three bed detached house on Rosser Avenue, Charnock, is for sale at £250,000 with Blundells. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60030156/
Photo: Zoopla
3. Wisewood
This three bed semi-detached house on Ben Lane, Wisewood, is for sale with Reeds Rains at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59962951/
Photo: Zoopla
4. Walkley
This three bed semi-detached house in Bessingby Road, Walkley, is for sale with Hunters at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59914689/
Photo: Zoopla