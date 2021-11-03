A four bed town house in Todwick Villas, The Pastures, Todwick, is for sale with Blundells at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59772139/

Sheffield property: here's what you can buy for £250k in Sheffield listed on Zoopla

The average UK price is now £250,311 according to an index so we decided to lok at what that would buy you in Sheffield.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:17 pm

The price of a typical UK home has topped a quarter of million pounds for the first time, according to the Nationwide Building Society. It marks a 9.9% annual increase and a 0.7% month-on-month uplift.

We teamed up with property giant Zoopla to find out what was on the market in Sheffield for £250,000 – about £40,000 more than the average city property price.

Here’s what we found.

1. Walkley

This three bed semi-detached house in Bessingby Road, Walkley, is for sale with Hunters at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59914689/

2. Five bed

A fiv5 bed end terrace house on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, is for sale with Reeds Rains at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59381180/

3. Spitfire Road.jpeg

This three bed detached house on Spitfire Road, Woodhouse, is for sale with Purplebricks for £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60096966/

4. Three bed

This three bed semi-detached house on Worrall Road, Wadsley, is for sale with Blundells at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60040561/

