The price of a typical UK home has topped a quarter of million pounds for the first time, according to the Nationwide Building Society. It marks a 9.9% annual increase and a 0.7% month-on-month uplift.
We teamed up with property giant Zoopla to find out what was on the market in Sheffield for £250,000 – about £40,000 more than the average city property price.
1. Walkley
This three bed semi-detached house in Bessingby Road, Walkley, is for sale with Hunters at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59914689/
Photo: Zoopla
2. Five bed
A fiv5 bed end terrace house on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, is for sale with Reeds Rains at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59381180/
Photo: Zoopla
3. Spitfire Road.jpeg
This three bed detached house on Spitfire Road, Woodhouse, is for sale with Purplebricks for £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60096966/
Photo: Detached
4. Three bed
This three bed semi-detached house on Worrall Road, Wadsley, is for sale with Blundells at £250,000. The Zoopla link is https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60040561/
Photo: Zoopla