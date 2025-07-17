Sheffield Property: Gorgeous four-bed house with double garage close to Peak District up for sale
Located on Green Lane, in Wharncliffe Side, this gorgeous detached home is split across three floors.
People are first greeted by the incredible double garage, perfect for any multi-car family, but on this lower ground floor will also find a large bedroom with an en-suite and cloak room.
Heading up to the ground floor reveals another bathroom and bedroom, with an impressively spacious lounge and modern, stylish kitchen with connecting dining room.
The lounge and dining room both include patio doors, letting in plenty of natural light and providing easy access to the private garden.
Finally, the first floor has another two bathrooms and bedrooms, one of which features a dream walk-in-wardrobe.
The property is for sale with Purplebricks, who are looking for offers in excess of £595,000.
Owners have also clarified that this is a no chain purchase, meaning interested buyers could be moving into their new home very soon.
More information can be found on Purplebrick’s website here.
