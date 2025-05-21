Plans have been approved for a second phase of new homes at the Waverley development on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery.

Housebuilder Honey has been granted permission to build 67 more homes off Rivelin Way, in a project worth around £22 million.

The new houses are set to go on sale in spring 2026 and will include a mix of two- to five-bedroom properties.

The site is part of a wider regeneration scheme to transform the old industrial land into a thriving new community, with homes, shops, green space and more.

Planning granted - Honey will build 67 new homes for phase two of its Waverley development (CGI indicative of house types to be built) | Honey

The latest planning decision means Honey will deliver a total of 121 homes at Waverley, with the first phase of 54 houses already under construction.

The company, based in Sheffield, launched that first phase last year and says demand has been strong.

Mark Mitchell, Honey’s CEO, said: “We have seen a fantastic response to the first phase of the development and sales have proven strong since the first homes were launched,

“This success highlights the demand for our properties which combine style, substance and sustainability from buyers wanting to live in the thriving new community being created at Waverley .”

The company says the homes will be designed with flexible living spaces, energy efficiency and modern features like bifold doors and EV charging points.

Waverley sits on a 740-acre site between Sheffield and Rotherham and has been earmarked for long-term redevelopment by local councils.

The area is already home to a mix of housing, offices and green space, including the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

