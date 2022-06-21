We found four properties in Sheffield for under £300,000 featuring a dining room, after 74 per cent of Sheffield house-hunters said they were one of the most important rooms in their house search.

It trailed only a garage, a kitchen with room to eat (both 81 per cent) and a spare bedroom (78 per cent) but beat out kitchen islands and en-suite bathrooms.

The four properties below are all three or four bed family homes with their own dining areas ranging between £249,995 and £290,000.

You can view the properties on the links below.

1. 1. Burncross Drive On immediate entry to the property you are faced with a nice hallway and a w/c/cloakroom. The living room nearby is spacious and gets loads of natural light from it's front facing bay window. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. 1. Burncross Drive The desirable dining room has space for a large table and connects the rest of the house with the conservatory. The dining area is also right next door to the kitchen, meaning you need not travel far to get the bolognese on the table. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. 1. Burncross Drive This front facing master bedroom receives lots of natural light and has an en-suite, kitted out with a wash basin and walk-in shower. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. 2. Mansfield Road This property is found in Aston and is a matter of minutes away from park and shopping spaces. The area, and the nearby area of Swallownest, also have great educational facilities as well making this a fantastic family home. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales