This recently modernised four-bed, semi-detached home with a large front drive could be yours.

Presented by Purple Bricks, this is the perfect opportunity for a growing family who want a property with plenty of potential that they can personalise as they wish.

Looking to cost around £300,000, the house is is in council tax band A and near many facilities like schools and transport links.

Purple Bricks writes: “Situated in a popular residential area, this recently modernised four-bedroom semi-detached property offers a fantastic opportunity for families seeking a stylish and spacious home.”

1 . 4 bedroom semi-detached house - Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield, S9 4HE The house features a modernised kitchen, with a connecting doorway into the garden. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . 4 bedroom semi-detached house - Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield, S9 4HE Bedrooms offer a blank canvas with open spaces to personalise for your family. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . 4 bedroom semi-detached house - Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield, S9 4HE The master bedroom stands at 5.13m x 3.18m, with three smaller rooms all on the first floor. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4 . 4 bedroom semi-detached house - Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield, S9 4HE The bathroom includes contemporary designs with a white and gold finish. | Purple Bricks Photo Sales