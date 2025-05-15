This recently modernised four-bed, semi-detached home with a large front drive could be yours.
Presented by Purple Bricks, this is the perfect opportunity for a growing family who want a property with plenty of potential that they can personalise as they wish.
Looking to cost around £300,000, the house is is in council tax band A and near many facilities like schools and transport links.
Purple Bricks writes: “Situated in a popular residential area, this recently modernised four-bedroom semi-detached property offers a fantastic opportunity for families seeking a stylish and spacious home.”
See our gallery below for more information, and visit its page on Purple Bricks for more information.
