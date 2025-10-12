This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Victorian semi-detached in Sheffield has come up for sale, offering a surprise underground music room.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the popular suburb of Crosspool, the property also offers a front garden, a driveway and a south-facing rear garden.

The home includes a kitchen, separate dining room and living room - providing space for busy families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The French doors in the kitchen also look out onto a beautiful green garden, and link the outdoors to the indoors.

As well as these multiple social spaces on the ground floor, there is a surprise connection to a converted cellar - currently used as a music room.

This space could also be converted into a snug, or playroom for those who are not musically inclined.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, one with a fireplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three further steps lead to a second landing, with another two double bedrooms sharing a Jack-and-Jill ensuite shower room.

One of these rooms is currently used as a home office.

The house has been decorated to complement its Victorian character and retains many original features.

Crosspool centre, where Lydgate Lane meets Manchester Road, offers a range of amenities including local shops, takeaways, a SPAR with Post Office and the Crosspool Tavern pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several schools are nearby, such as Lydgate Infant and Junior Schools, Tapton School and King Edward VII Lower School.

Bus services along Manchester Road provide regular links into Sheffield city centre and the universities.

The suburb has a semi-rural feel with smaller parks and play areas close by, while larger green spaces such as Crookes Valley Park and Weston Park are within walking distance.

Bolehills, known for its views across Sheffield, and Rivelin Valley, with walking routes into the Peak District, are also close.