Sheffield property: Former coach house, semi-detached property and flats sell for more than £1.8m

1. Semi-detached
This three bedroom semi-detached house on Southend Road, near Manor Lodge, had a guide price of £50,000 and sold for £95,000. It was described as being in need of modernisation.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
2. Former coach house
The two storey former coach house/workshop on Hale Street, off Abbeydale Road, had a guide price of £140,000 and sold for £193,000. It has been converted to provide first floor living space with three rooms on the ground floor and a garden.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
3. Semi-detached
The two bedroom semi-detached house on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, sold for £90,000 after being listed with a guide price of £82,000. It is a corner plot with potential for owner occupation or letting.
Photo: Mark Jenkinson
4. Terraced house
This house on Stannington Road, Stannington, sold for almost double the guide price. It was bought for £108,500 after having a guide price of £68,000. The auction brochure said it required a comprehensive scheme of renovation."
Photo: Mark Jenkinson