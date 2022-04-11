Bad/nuisance neighbours, poor upkeep of home’s exterior and gardens, evidence of pets, parking problems and dirty, cluttered and smelly homes top the list by estate and lettings agent Barrows and Forrester.

Bad/nuisance neighbours

For most people, living next-door to nuisance neighbours is a worst case scenario. Sometimes they make loud noises long into the night; sometimes they’re constantly in the garden partying; and sometimes they’re committing rowdy, even abusive behaviour towards everyone living around them. Sometimes, of course, it’s all of the above and more.

Nuisance neighbours is the biggest homebuyer turn-off.

Homebuyers will move heaven and earth to avoid moving in next door to bad neighbours, so much so that a property can struggle to even garner buyer interest and the seller ends up having to lower the asking price by at least 10 per cent, or £27,376 based on today’s average house price.

Poor upkeep of home’s exterior and gardens

Unlike bad neighbours, this one is completely within the control of the seller, so there’s not really any excuse for letting it happen. General disrepair and shoddy appearance have a huge impact on first impressions, completely turning off a buyer before they’ve even stepped inside the property.

It is easy to make a home look clean and tidy from the outside, requiring only a broom, a pot of paint, and maybe a rented power washer. When it comes to the garden, if it’s overgrown or being used as a dump site, buyers are likely to already have a negative opinion of the home before they’ve even stepped foot inside it. Such is the power of this turn-off that it can reduce a home’s value by more than 14 per cent, or £38,600.

Evidence of pets

We are a nation of pet lovers, but we’re also fastidious when it comes to cleanliness. Evidence of pet hair in the carpets and strong odours in the air are big buyer turn-offs and can reduce the selling price by four per cent, or £11,000.

Parking problems

A convenient and secure parking space continues to be one of the most important things for homebuyers, so much so that a safe, private space can increase the value of a home by as much as £22,500 while the complete absence of a parking option will strip seven per cent, or £19,500, off the value of a home.

Dirty, cluttered and smelly

It is absolutely essential that sellers clean and tidy their property before inviting prospective buyers to view it. It is easy to do and improves first impressions ten-fold.

In the days leading up to a viewing, it’s always good to open the windows for a few hours and let some fresh air in to make sure that the home doesn’t smell musty and to eliminate any odours. If a house is not clean and tidy, it can again knock 11 per cent off the potential market value – £11,000.