The property, located on Oughtibridge Lane, has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, excluding a downstairs loo, as well as the four most sought after rooms for Sheffield home-buyers, according to research from online agent, Purplebricks.

The house is said to be in “immaculate condition” and the vendors are really pushing the property as a family home due to it’s proximity to catchment areas for a number of high-quality schools.

Purplebricks research of over 1,000 people nationwide found home-hunters in Sheffield found four particular rooms the most desirable when searching for a new home – a garage (81 per cent), a kitchen with room to eat (81 per cent), a spare bedroom (78 per cent) and a dining room (74 per cent).

This house comes with a garage, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, spare rooms and a dining room.

The property’s kitchen comes equipped with an island and a breakfast bar, creating more than enough space to eat something quickly in the kitchen, and with five bedrooms, the average family will have at least one spare bedroom, with plenty of possibilities for any remaining rooms.

The dining/living room is near the kitchen and also offers views into the enormous “child-friendly” garden.

You can find images of the property below, the house is for sale on Purplebricks here.

1. Oughtibridge Lane The front of the property features a large driveway with room for multiple cars and easy access to the properties garage. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Living/Dining Room The bright and open living/dining room gives plenty of room to spend time as a family and to even entertain any guests you may have round. The three windows to the rear look out over the big lawn garden. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Kitchen with breakfast bar The kitchen is located just through the double doors from the dining area and features a large glass sliding door to the garden, which lets in lots of natural light. The Purplebricks research found a kitchen with room to eat was the joint-most desirable room for Sheffield house-hunters, meaning this property ticks that box immediately with it's breakfast bar. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Study The small study just off the main hall offers a tremendous space to get any home working or admin done and really allows house-hunters to separate work from home. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales