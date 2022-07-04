The property, located on Oughtibridge Lane, has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, excluding a downstairs loo, as well as the four most sought after rooms for Sheffield home-buyers, according to research from online agent, Purplebricks.
The house is said to be in “immaculate condition” and the vendors are really pushing the property as a family home due to it’s proximity to catchment areas for a number of high-quality schools.
Purplebricks research of over 1,000 people nationwide found home-hunters in Sheffield found four particular rooms the most desirable when searching for a new home – a garage (81 per cent), a kitchen with room to eat (81 per cent), a spare bedroom (78 per cent) and a dining room (74 per cent).
This house comes with a garage, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, spare rooms and a dining room.
The property’s kitchen comes equipped with an island and a breakfast bar, creating more than enough space to eat something quickly in the kitchen, and with five bedrooms, the average family will have at least one spare bedroom, with plenty of possibilities for any remaining rooms.
The dining/living room is near the kitchen and also offers views into the enormous “child-friendly” garden.
You can find images of the property below, the house is for sale on Purplebricks here.