Sheffield has lots of lovely homes available on the market right now and not all of them need to cost the earth.

The average house price in our region is just under £250,000 at the moment, meaning most homes don’t cost north of £1 million, like some of the area’s poshest pads.

We’ve gone and found some brilliant homes for a bit above the average, £350,000 to be exact, for you to have a nose in.

If you want to find out more about the properties in the gallery, you can find them below.

For Main Road, click here.

For Springwell Avenue, click here.

For Peveril Road, click here.

For Thorncliffe Mews, click here.

For Guildway, click here.

1. Main Road This new build property is found north of Oughtibridge and has a guide price of £350,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Main Road The kitchen/diner has a lovely modern finish, with french patio doors leading to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Main Road The lounge has a lovely, cozy feel to it, which helps make you feel right at home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Main Road The master bedroom is located to the rear of the house and has it's own en-suite. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales