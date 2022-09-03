News you can trust since 1887
These are four of the five homes in the gallery below, all of them cost £350k or less.

Sheffield Property: Five awesome homes on the property market for less than £300k

Take a look at this collection of homes on the Sheffield property market, all for less than £350,000.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:45 am

Sheffield has lots of lovely homes available on the market right now and not all of them need to cost the earth.

The average house price in our region is just under £250,000 at the moment, meaning most homes don’t cost north of £1 million, like some of the area’s poshest pads.

We’ve gone and found some brilliant homes for a bit above the average, £350,000 to be exact, for you to have a nose in.

If you want to find out more about the properties in the gallery, you can find them below.

For Main Road, click here.

For Springwell Avenue, click here.

For Peveril Road, click here.

For Thorncliffe Mews, click here.

For Guildway, click here.

1. Main Road

This new build property is found north of Oughtibridge and has a guide price of £350,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Main Road

The kitchen/diner has a lovely modern finish, with french patio doors leading to the garden.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Main Road

The lounge has a lovely, cozy feel to it, which helps make you feel right at home.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Main Road

The master bedroom is located to the rear of the house and has it's own en-suite.

Photo: Zoopla

