The four bed property, located in the secluded hamlet of Shatton, sits between the villages of Castleton and Hathersage, and feels worlds away from the bustle of daily life.

Accessed via the narrow Mytham Bridge over the River Noe, the farmhouse is surrounded by more than 17 acres of private land, with sweeping views and guaranteed privacy.

Inside, the house is anything but traditional. What was once a working farmstead has been transformed into a light-filled, modern home with over 4,100 square feet of space. At its heart is a striking open-plan kitchen and living area, designed with entertaining in mind.

A large central island anchors the space, while built-in banquette seating and a separate walk-in pantry add both style and practicality.

Each of the four bedrooms has its own en-suite bathroom, giving the property a luxury feel. The master suite also includes a walk-in dressing area and expansive windows that frame the surrounding hills. A fourth bedroom sits on a mezzanine level above the main living room, but this could equally be converted into an office or extra living space.

Further into the house, a study area and generous utility room add to its functionality, while underfloor heating adds a warming comfort. The entrance, framed by floor-to-ceiling glass, brings in natural light even on grey days, and two additional downstairs WCs cater for visitors. This entrance connects the kitchen to the living room, and is a star feature of this beautiful property.

Despite the remote feel, the farmhouse is less than an hour from Sheffield and Manchester, thanks to nearby Hope station. For those looking to combine modern convenience with rural solitude, this home makes a compelling case—especially for buyers seeking privacy and uninterrupted access to the outdoors.

The home is on the market with Spencer Estate Agents.

1 . outside Fully redeveloped to an impeccable standard, featuring underfloor heating and state-of-the-art finishes throughout. | Spencer Photo Sales

2 . default Set within approximately 17 acres of private gardens and land, offering exceptional outdoor space and potential for equestrian facilities. | Spencer Photo Sales