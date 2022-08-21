Sheffield Property: Family home with lounge, dining room and snug for sale at region's average
This spacious three-bed family home has hit the market at bang on the region’s average of £245,000.
Rightmove’s house price index currently places the regional average for houses in our area at £245,000 and we’ve found this tremendous property, which is for sale at that price.
It’s a lovely property, perfect for a family as it has a wealth of local schools a short distance away and is brilliant for parents who commute to Sheffield for work.
It’s got plenty of space to relax, with a low-maintenance private garden, a lounge, dining room and a snug at the front of the property.
