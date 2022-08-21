Rightmove’s house price index currently places the regional average for houses in our area at £245,000 and we’ve found this tremendous property, which is for sale at that price.

It’s a lovely property, perfect for a family as it has a wealth of local schools a short distance away and is brilliant for parents who commute to Sheffield for work.

It’s got plenty of space to relax, with a low-maintenance private garden, a lounge, dining room and a snug at the front of the property.

If you’d like to read some more of the information on this property, you can find it on Redbrik here.

1. Lounge The bright, spacious lounge is located near the front of the property and has plenty of space for a large sofa and TV. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Kitchen This large, attractive kitchen is fully equipped and has lots of storage space. It's the perfect place to cook up a meal for all the family. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Dining room The dining room has enough space an even bigger table if wanted and gives direct access to the back garden using the patio doors. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Snug This is the snug, located at the front of the property. It is currently being utilised as a kids room, but has a lot of potential if you wish to use it for something else. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales